Much warmer across the Heartland tomorrow.

By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a sunny pleasant afternoon across the Heartland. For this evening we will see clear skies and cool temperatures, but not as chilly as we have been seeing. Temperatures by the late evening hours will be in the middle 50s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and breezy. Winds will be out of the southwest gusting over 25MPH at times. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A cold front will move through the area late Wednesday Night. This will bring a chance for a few isolated showers, mainly across the western half of the Heartland.

