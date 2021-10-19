Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri Humane Society rescues nearly 100 dogs from formerly licensed breeder in Hickory County

The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued 97 dogs,...
The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued 97 dogs, including many puppies as young as 10-weeks-old, from the facility of a formerly licensed breeder in Urbana, Missouri.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

URBANA, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued 97 dogs, including many puppies as young as 10-weeks-old, from the facility of a formerly licensed breeder in Urbana, Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Missouri Attorney General’s office coordinated the rescue.

The formerly licensed breeder, operating as Cridder Creek Kennel and later Little Miracles Kennel in Hickory County, has been ordered to close for violating a consent judgment entered in the Hickory County Circuit Court in June of 2021. The state cited the breeder for multiple violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act and for operating without a license since January 2021.

The rescue breeds include collies, standard poodles, shelties, Yorkies and others. The ages and conditions of the dogs differ greatly.

“The severe neglect that these poor animals suffered is abhorrent and inexcusable,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. “We will do everything in our power to ensure the rescued dogs are rehabilitated and given a second chance at a happier life.”

This is the humane society’s largest rescue of the year. The organization is asking for assistance in helping us care for these poor and mistreated animals by donations of blankets, newspapers, dog toys, small dog beds, or anything else that can make these animals’ recovery more comfortable. If you are able to help support the care of these dogs and puppies, you can make a donation on our website here.

To report an animal who may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt responds to a question during a baseball news...
Shildt releases first statement since being fired from Cardinals
According to the owner of Amazon Storage, 50 units were heavily damaged or destroyed by an...
Storage unit owner, renters react to early morning fire
According to the Union City School System, high school senior, Julianne Becton, passed away at...
Students, staff mourn teen killed in crash
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
3 charged in connection with woman’s murder after human remains found in Bollinger Co.

Latest News

Graves County deputies found this methamphetamine at a home.
2 arrested in connection with drug investigation in Graves Co.
St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird is a finalist for the Mascot Hall of Fame.
You can help get Fredbird into the Mascot Hall of Fame
You can vote for the Marion Police Department's K-9 therapy dog program online until October...
Marion, Ill. Police Dept. K-9 therapy dog division nominated for $5K grant
An Illinois man is facing charges in connection with a murder in Trigg County, Kentucky.
Ill. man facing murder charge in Trigg County, Ky.