MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - You can help the police department’s K-9 Cares Therapy Dog Division win $5,000.

The division was nominated for the grant through the Aftermath K-9 Grant.

You can vote online until October 26.

***The Marion Police Department needs your HELP today!*** The Marion P.D. K-9 Cares Therapy Dog Division has been... Posted by City of Marion IL Police Dept on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

