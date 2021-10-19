Heartland Votes
Man sentenced to Dept. of corrections after assault on officer

By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County State’s attorney announced on Tuesday, October 19, that 34-year-old Charles Whitney, of Anna, Ill. was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Whitney, was found guilty for aggravated battery of a correctional officer and a felony on July 22, 2021.

After Whitney, was sentenced to 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by a two year mandatory supervised release.

On March 17, 2021, Whitney, was an inmate at the Jackson County Jail when he refused orders from a correctional officer to return to his cell.

After his refusal additional officers assisted to help and Whitney, continued to refuse orders from the multiple officers to get back into his cell.

Following Whitney, then hit one officer in the face with his fist causing bodily harm to the officer.

“The safety of the men and women in law enforcement who maintain order and keep our jails secure everyday will continue to be of great importance” and “attacks on our correctional officers will result in a swift response from my office,” said Joseph A. Cervantez, Jackson County State’s Attorney.

