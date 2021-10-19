Ill. man charged in connection with Trigg Co. murder

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An Illinois man was charged with murder in connection with a murder investigation in western Kentucky.

Harold F. Jett, of Taylorsville, Ill., was charged with murder and second-degree burglary.

The Trigg County Sheriff’s Department also charged Jett with additional offenses related to a chase.

He is being held at the Christian County Jail.

According to Kentucky State Police, the Trigg County Dispatch notified them of an assault on Thursday afternoon, October 14 on Hilltop Street in Cadiz.

The Trigg County Sheriff’s Department received a call Jett firing a shot at a vehicle on South Road in Cadiz. Deputies and officers with the Cadiz Police Department tried to talk to Jett, but he drove off.

They said the chase led them to Hilltop Street where Jett went inside a home.

A short time later, deputies said Jett came out of the home and was taken into custody.

Deputies found 71-year-old Mary V. Dullenty, of Cadiz, injured in the home. She was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

An autopsy was conducted on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the medical examiner’s office in Louisville, Ky.

The cause of death was found to be blunt force trauma.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.