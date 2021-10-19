“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

A man spoke to WVLT News after being arrested for throwing trash on the field during the Tennessee-Ole Miss game.

Logan Spell from Nashville, was arrested by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Chief Jarrod Millsaps of BCSO said he saw Spell throw a water bottle toward the field near the end of the game. Millsaps approached and tried to interview Spell but he ran as soon as he was questioned, officials said. He was apprehended and placed into custody shortly afterward, according to BCSO.

Debris was thrown from the stands to the field after fans questioned a late call in the game.

“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” the 19-year-old said, but “thought it was reasonable at the time”.

Spell said half of the stadium was throwing debris on the field and was shocked when he got arrested.

He said he was not under the influence during the incident.

He was in jail for about 12 hours.

Southeastern Conference officials announced on Monday that they will be fining the University of Tennessee $250,000 after fans threw trash onto the field during the Ole Miss game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night.

A spokesperson from the university told WVLT News that preliminary records showed 18 people were arrested and 51 people were removed from the game Saturday but the number would be updated Monday. The spokesperson also said they did not have more information at the moment regarding how many of the arrests were students.

Spell was one of the two arrested for throwing debris on the field, according to police reports.

