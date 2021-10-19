Heartland Votes
Advertisement

“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions

The man told WVLT News he was in jail for 12 hours.
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game(KPD)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Tennessee Faces Penalties After Fan Behavior

WATCH: The Southeastern Conference has now issued penalties for the university after fans were seen throwing debris on the field during the Saturday night game. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DS4v73

Posted by WVLT on Monday, October 18, 2021

A man spoke to WVLT News after being arrested for throwing trash on the field during the Tennessee-Ole Miss game.

Logan Spell from Nashville, was arrested by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Chief Jarrod Millsaps of BCSO said he saw Spell throw a water bottle toward the field near the end of the game. Millsaps approached and tried to interview Spell but he ran as soon as he was questioned, officials said. He was apprehended and placed into custody shortly afterward, according to BCSO.

Debris was thrown from the stands to the field after fans questioned a late call in the game.

“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” the 19-year-old said, but “thought it was reasonable at the time”.

Spell said half of the stadium was throwing debris on the field and was shocked when he got arrested.

He said he was not under the influence during the incident.

He was in jail for about 12 hours.

Southeastern Conference officials announced on Monday that they will be fining the University of Tennessee $250,000 after fans threw trash onto the field during the Ole Miss game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night.

A spokesperson from the university told WVLT News that preliminary records showed 18 people were arrested and 51 people were removed from the game Saturday but the number would be updated Monday. The spokesperson also said they did not have more information at the moment regarding how many of the arrests were students.

Spell was one of the two arrested for throwing debris on the field, according to police reports.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt responds to a question during a baseball news...
Shildt releases first statement since being fired from Cardinals
According to the owner of Amazon Storage, 50 units were heavily damaged or destroyed by an...
Storage unit owner, renters react to early morning fire
According to the Union City School System, high school senior, Julianne Becton, passed away at...
Students, staff mourn teen killed in crash
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
3 charged in connection with woman’s murder after human remains found in Bollinger Co.

Latest News

Graves County deputies found this methamphetamine at a home.
2 arrested in connection with drug investigation in Graves Co.
St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird is a finalist for the Mascot Hall of Fame.
You can help get Fredbird into the Mascot Hall of Fame
You can vote for the Marion Police Department's K-9 therapy dog program online until October...
Marion, Ill. Police Dept. K-9 therapy dog division nominated for $5K grant
An Illinois man is facing charges in connection with a murder in Trigg County, Kentucky.
Ill. man facing murder charge in Trigg County, Ky.
Harold F. Jett was charged in connection with a Trigg County murder.
Ill. man charged in connection with Trigg Co. murder