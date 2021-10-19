The Global War on Terror flag traveled to Mo. National Veterans Museum in Perryville, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We begin in Perryville, with an emotional tribute to the servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in the war on Terror.

“We drove three hours to see it today,” said Mullins.

An emotional Cathy Mullins shows me the reason why she traveled from Owensboro, Ky. to see this flag for herself.

It bares the name of her 24-year-old son Brandon, an Army specialist killed in Iraq back in 2003.

“It’s overwhelming and just wonderful that our service members are remembered in this way to especially teach the next generation because freedoms not free,” said Mullins.

Her son’s dog tag joins those of more than seven thousand other men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Brandon was a true-life force to be reckoned with, he was the life of the party very outgoing high energy loved the outdoors, so he loved what he was doing in the military,” said Mullins.

Lynn Romans made the trip from Louisville to find her son Darren’s name on the flag.

“My son was 24 he was serving with the Kentucky national guard, he was np they were serving in Iraq when he lost his life,” said Romans.

According to the director of the Missouri Veteran’s Memorial Museum, a veteran created this traveling exhibit to honor lives lost and also pay tribute to all those who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

“It’s always very humbling and its always with gratitude that people stop and to honor the sacrifices of not only my son, but I mean all of these names,” said Romans.

Mullins tells me she is thankful for the museum and wants others to know what this exhibit means to all military families.

“When service members sign that blank check, they all know that they could ultimately pay that sacrifice but honestly none of them go in really wanting to do that, but they know that if that’s called, they will and it’s just amazing that we have so many that would do that,” said Mullins.

The global war on terror memorial flag is on display at Missouri’s National Veterans Museum in Perryville until October 29th.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.