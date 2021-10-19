Heartland Votes
‘Ghost gun’ recovered in Dyersburg church parking lot during funeral

(WAFB)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - An unserialized (ghost gun) was found during a funeral in a church parking lot in Dyersburg Saturday.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, officers responded to a weapons complaint at Tabernacle Baptist Church on East Court at around 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, a large crowd in the church parking lot and on the street reported threats were made to shoot up the funeral. As officers secured the area, several individuals reported that one of the armed individuals laid an AR style rifle under a parked vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers located the gun under the vehicle. There were no reported shots fired.

Unseralized weapons are untraceable and unregulated weapons that are legal to own, purchase, and make.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department by calling 311 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

