First black bear harvested during Missouri’s first black bear hunting season

SOUTHWEST Mo. (KFVS) - The first bear was harvested during Missouri’s first black bear hunting season.

The 250-pound bear was harvested on Tuesday morning, October 19 in the southwest region.

The bear was taken on the hunter’s own property.

HISTORY MADE: First black bear in Missouri was harvested this morning in Zone 1 (Southwest Region). The bear weighed around 250 pounds. Hear the hunter's story below.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, 400 people were allowed to participate in Missouri’s first black bear hunting season, which officially began Monday.

The season runs through Oct. 27.

