First black bear harvested during Missouri’s first black bear hunting season

The first black bear was harvested in Missouri's first black bear hunting season on Tuesday.
The first black bear was harvested in Missouri's first black bear hunting season on Tuesday.(Missouri Department of Conservation/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHWEST Mo. (KFVS) - The first bear was harvested during Missouri’s first black bear hunting season.

The 250-pound bear was harvested on Tuesday morning, October 19 in the southwest region.

The bear was taken on the hunter’s own property.

HISTORY MADE: First black bear in Missouri was harvested this morning in Zone 1 (Southwest Region). The bear weighed around 250 pounds. Hear the hunter’s story below.

Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Monday, October 18, 2021

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, 400 people were allowed to participate in Missouri’s first black bear hunting season, which officially began Monday.

The season runs through Oct. 27.

