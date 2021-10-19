Heartland Votes
First Alert: More clouds today, but still pleasant

Clouds will gradually increase from west to east throughout the day. Rain is not expected.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Light to patchy fog is possible in some areas of the Heartland this morning.

Wake-up temps are cool in the low to mid 40s.

Some areas will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon as clouds gradually increase from west to east.

Rain is not expected.

Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s.

Clouds will clear out by tonight.

Overnight temperatures will be warmer in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s.

Most of the day will be dry with plenty of sunshine.

Southwesterly winds will be picking up throughout the day ahead of a frontal system. Gusts will range between 20-25 mph.

The front will move through the evening hours and into early Thursday.

Scattered rain with a few storms are possible.

More rain and storms are possible on Sunday.

