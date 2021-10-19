Heartland Votes
Customers surprise fast food employee who walks to work with a car

By Brendan King
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WTVR) – Since 1987, customers at the Burger King in Tappahannock can expect employee Lisa Bateman to greet them with a smile and a hello.

“She knows my order,” said customer Jaki Vazquez. “As soon as she hears my voice, she’s like, ‘Do you want the usual?’”

No matter the weather – rain, snow, cold or heat – the 60-year-old woman walks nearly a mile to work each shift.

What started as a Facebook post turned into a communitywide fundraiser to buy Bateman a new car.

“We raised a little over $4,200 for her,” Vazquez said.

“I see her walking all the time and I figure it would be nice to do something like this for someone in the community,” said customer Jason Cunningham.

Monday afternoon, Bateman was presented with a car from her community.

“We as a town of Tappahannock wanted to show you a little bit of appreciation for your hard work, for always giving us positive energy,” Vazquez said, handing Bateman the keys.

Bateman giggled in excitement and cried tears of joy.

“I really enjoy what I do, when I make them happy, I’m happy,” Bateman said.

Bateman said she’s walked down Tappahannock Boulevard to work for the last seven years.

“I just look at it this way, just like I told my manager, as long as my little legs can take me, I’m going to do it, I’m going to work,” Bateman explained.

At 60 years old, Bateman says she has no plans to leave her job at Burger King. She also has a second job at a nearby Wendy’s.

She says she’ll continue working until she physically no longer can.

Copyright 2021 WTVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

