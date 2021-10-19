Cool Morning With Iso. Fog

Low to mid 40s starting off Tuesday morning with isolated areas of light to patchy fog possible. Clouds will be gradually increasing from west to east during the day. Some areas will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy depending on the time and location. No rain is anticipated. Clouds will clear out by tonight. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s.

Tonight into Wednesday morning, temperatures will be warmer in the upper 40s to low 50s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week ahead of a frontal system. Most of the day will dry with sunshine and warm in the upper 70s. Southwesterly winds will be picking up with gusts between 20-25mph. The front will move through during the evening hours and into early Thursday. Scattered rain with a few storms are possible.

We are watching the weekend rain chances. Saturday looks to be the drier day with better chances of rain and storms on Sunday. There is the potential for a very strong system early next week.

-Lisa

