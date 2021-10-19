6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, October 19.
The newly reported cases are:
- 0-12 years - 0
- 13-17 years- 2
- 18-64 years - 3
- 65 and up - 1
A summary of the cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 53
- Released from isolation - 4,390
- Deaths - 73
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, October 20.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
