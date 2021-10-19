6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, October 19.

The newly reported cases are:

0-12 years - 0

13-17 years- 2

18-64 years - 3

65 and up - 1

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 53

Released from isolation - 4,390

Deaths - 73



The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, October 20.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

