Heartland Votes
Advertisement

6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, October 19.
The Perry County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, October 19.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, October 19.

The newly reported cases are:

  • 0-12 years - 0
  • 13-17 years- 2
  • 18-64 years - 3
  • 65 and up - 1

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 53
  • Released from isolation - 4,390
  • Deaths - 73

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, October 20.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt responds to a question during a baseball news...
Shildt releases first statement since being fired from Cardinals
According to the owner of Amazon Storage, 50 units were heavily damaged or destroyed by an...
Storage unit owner, renters react to early morning fire
According to the Union City School System, high school senior, Julianne Becton, passed away at...
Students, staff mourn teen killed in crash
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Authorities say two people in Arkansas died from stab wounds and a third person was shot and...
Arkansas officer kills 1 after knife attack, 2 others dead

Latest News

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 has become the leading cause of death for police officers since the pandemic began...
As police push back on vaccine mandates, some cities face staffing shortages
Drugs laced with fentanyl is an issue that’s made its way to the Heartland. Now some are urging...
Fentanyl test strips could save lives
Missouri Hospital Association Health Equity Dashboards
Springfield hospital leaders say new health equity dashboard could be very beneficial