4-year-old boy survives 70-foot fall off a cliff without major injuries

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAMPTON, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a 4-year-old boy who fell off a 70-foot cliff at Red River Gorge in eastern Kentucky suffered a few scratches and bruises, but walked away without any severe injuries.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team says the boy and his parents were hiking Friday near Princess Arch when he slipped and fell, hitting “multiple ledges” before landing about 70 feet below.

The father scrambled after the boy. When authorities arrived, they were relieved to find the boy alert and talking.

“He was very talkative, and very interested in superheroes. The only superhero present was him,” the nonprofit organization wrote on Facebook.

Officials say the child suffered only scrapes and bruises.

The sandstone arches and towering cliffs southeast of Lexington attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

