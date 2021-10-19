29th Annual Parade of Lights scheduled in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 29th annual Parade of Lights will be Sunday, November 28.

The theme for 2021 is Ringing in the Holidays with Old Town Cape.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m.

According to Old Town Cape, the parade route begins at the intersection of Broadway and West End Boulevard (Capaha Park entrance), continues east down Broadway toward the river, turns right onto Main Street and ends at the parking on S. Main by Hutson’s Big Sandy Furniture.

