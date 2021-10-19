2 arrested in connection with drug investigation in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection with a drug investigation.

Daniel Hostetler, 28, and Christy Hunter, 49, both of Mayfield, were both charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.

According to Graves County deputies, they responded to a home on Jimtown Road around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, October 18.

They said a resident who was currently in the Graves County Jail told them he had received word that several people were staying at his home and may also possibly be using drugs there.

The resident asked deputies to remove anyone who did not have his permission to be there.

When deputies arrived, they found two people living in the home, one of which had permission to be there.

While investigating, deputies found methamphetamine lined out on a glass plate, ready for consumption.

Both people at the home, Hostetler and Hunter, were arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.

