Thieves steal thousands of dollars in guns, jewelry from Springfield trade show; businesses react

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of guns, jewelry, and other items from vendors attending a trade show at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds this weekend.

It happened some time between Friday night into Saturday morning. Vendors hit included Elite Pawn Gun Jewelry based in Bolivar and Mountainside Outfitters from Rogersville. Tyler Lear owner of Elite Pawn Gun and Jewelry says the thieves stolen eight firearms and jewelry worth $25,000-$30,000.

“We had several gun stolen from our booth and lots of ammo was stolen another,” said Dave Metzger owner of Mountainside Outfitters. “Elite Pawn got hit the hardest, they got a dozen got hit diamonds.”

businesses gave serial numbers to their firearms to the Springfield Police Department, which is actively investigating the thefts. Vendors think they may know who is responsible. And some security footage from overnight shows the possible suspect.

“If we get the public’s knowledge out there and people looking for the items we will get a really good chance of recovering them, we just got to get the word out,” said Metzger. “There’s nothing we could’ve done differently, people are looking for all kinds of people to blame but the criminals are the ones who are wrong here and we can fix this.”

Please share! - WE WERE ROBBED LAST NIGHT because apparently the KOZL MAN SHOW invited millions of dollars of products... Posted by Mountainside Outfitters Missouri on Saturday, October 16, 2021

According to the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds Manager Aaron Owen, the fairgrounds have multiple types of security in the building and around the building.

“Some items came up missing from the show but police are now involved and there’s still some investigation going on,” said Owen. “This is a sad case because it destroys the fun of everybody else.”

According to Owens, he has footage of the suspect and is actively working with police.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.