Students, staff mourn teen killed in crash

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Students and staff at the Union City School (UCS) System are mourning the loss of a high school senior killed in a crash on Sunday, October 17.

According to UC Schools, Julianne Becton passed away at a Memphis hospital Sunday evening following a crash earlier in the day.

Two other students were injured in the crash. Both were treated briefly at a hospital and then released.

A prayer vigil for the students and their families was held at War Memorial Stadium on Sunday night.

“Julianne was a wonderful student with the sweetest spirit,” said Union City High School Principal Jacob Cross. “Our students are in shock right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with Julianne’s mom and dad (Elizabeth and Scott) and her sister, Jamie, who is one of our freshmen.”

The school system also said Becton’s mother is an educational assistant in the Union City Elementary School special education department.

School counselors, Young Life leaders and area youth leaders are available to students at all three school campuses on Monday.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.