Steele, Mo. man accused of stabbing another man

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges in connection to a stabbing.

Curtis Agee, 44, of Steele, was arrested on Saturday, October 16 on charges of assault first, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield in a release, the stabbing occurred on North First Street.

The victim was taken to a Blytheville, Ark. hospital and later airlifted to another hospital for treatment.

Agee is currently in the Pemiscot County Jail on no bond.

Pemiscot County sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Caruthersville Police Department assisted in the investigation.

