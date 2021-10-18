Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SIU Flying Salukis win 10th-straight regional competition

The SIU Flying Salukis won their 10th-straight regional competition.
The SIU Flying Salukis won their 10th-straight regional competition.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Flight School students are flying high this week.

The Flying Salukis brought home their 10th-straight victory in a regional flying competition and are now ready to compete on the national level.

“And bringing home another win is just something that we’re proud to do as Salukis and all of our hard work pays off,” said senior captain of the flight team Angelina Kapp.

Kapp called the Flying Saluki’s 10th straight win in the Region 8 SAFECON inspiring.

“You’re putting in work, not only for yourself but for your teammates. And so year after year when we see that effort pay off, it just reminds you, why hard work is so important,” explained Kapp.

The team took off on its competition, winning seven out of the 10 events at the SAFECON.

Part of the competition is in the air with events including: “We have landing, where you have too basically try to land on a line as close as you possibly can. The navigation event, where similar to planning a cross country, now you get to actually fly it and see how accurate we’re we really. A message drop, where you have to drop an item out an aircraft and try and hit a bucket,” said Kapp.

The other part of the competition is on the ground.

Those events include: “E6B which is basically the math components of flying. You have usually about an hour to take this one test, for the other hand of ground events you do a cross country planning. So from flying from point A to point B,” she said.

Kapp’s fellow captain Benjamin Morris is just happy to be able to compete against schools, actually in person.

“It was really cool especially with our team. We had a lot of new members, more than usual because of COVID, and everybody really came together and worked hard, and did really well overall,” said Morris.

Their coach, Nathan Lincoln, knows having an in-person competition gave his team some extra juice.

“Knowing that you had an in-person competition at the end, provided a lot more motivation, the last couple years of virtual competitions just didn’t mean the same to the team or the coach,” Lincoln said.

He said he wants his current students to get the experience that he did when he was an aviation student at SIU.

“I’ve been involved in SIU flight team for almost 25 years now from when I competed to being able to coach, I’ve head coached for almost 11 years and really the success that they’re having, I enjoy to be able too coach them, be able to allow them the opportunity to do what I experienced as a student,” he said.

The Flying Salukis are now preparing for national competition, which will be at Ohio State University in the spring.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, Morning October 17, a house on Giboney Ave was on fire.
Crews respond to fire at Cape Girardeau home where man was killed last month
From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
3 charged in connection with woman’s murder after human remains found in Bollinger Co.
Initially, firefighters were called at 4:42 a.m. to a garage fire at 50 Centennial Drive. When...
1 injured in suspicious house fire
According to the owner of Amazon Storage, 50 units were heavily damaged or destroyed by an...
Storage unit owner, renters react to early morning fire
Multiple departments responded to an early morning fire at Amazon Storage in Carterville,...
Fire Marshal investigating fire at large storage unit facility in Carterville, Ill.

Latest News

A child is getting candy in their pumpkin bucket on Halloween.
Cape Girardeau Police offer safety tips for trick or treaters
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt responds to a question during a baseball news...
Shildt releases first statement since being fired from Cardinals
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Paducah police are looking for three people in connection to a pharmacy burglary.
Police investigating Paducah pharmacy burglary