Shildt releases first statement since being fired from Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt responds to a question during a baseball news...
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt responds to a question during a baseball news conference in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The Cardinals play the Los Angeles Dodgers in wild card playoff game on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(KYUSUNG GONG | AP)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt released his first statement since being fired from the position.

He thanked the leaders of the team and said he wants to move forward.

Shildt, 53, released the statement on St. Louis radio station KMOX on Monday, October 18.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced Shildt was fired due to “philosophical differences.”

Shildt was named Cardinals interim manager on July 15, 2018. The interim title was removed on August 28 that year.

