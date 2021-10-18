Shildt releases first statement since being fired from Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt released his first statement since being fired from the position.

He thanked the leaders of the team and said he wants to move forward.

Shildt, 53, released the statement on St. Louis radio station KMOX on Monday, October 18.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced Shildt was fired due to “philosophical differences.”

Shildt was named Cardinals interim manager on July 15, 2018. The interim title was removed on August 28 that year.

