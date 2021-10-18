Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Purple flags, lights seen around Cape Girardeau Co. for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

You may notice purple flags and lights around the county in honor of Domestic Violence...
You may notice purple flags and lights around the county in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - You may notice purple flags and lights around the county in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Both the Cape Girardeau and Jackson Police Departments, as well as the sheriff’s office, participated.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department posted there were 475 flags total outside the department. Each flag represents a client served by the Safe House of Southeast Missouri in 2020.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and if you've driven past the station recently, you may have noticed the...

Posted by Cape Girardeau Police Department on Monday, October 18, 2021

The Jackson Police Department placed two purple banners outside.

The sheriff’s office building is lit up purple for the month.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, Morning October 17, a house on Giboney Ave was on fire.
Crews respond to fire at Cape Girardeau home where man was killed last month
From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
3 charged in connection with woman’s murder after human remains found in Bollinger Co.
Initially, firefighters were called at 4:42 a.m. to a garage fire at 50 Centennial Drive. When...
1 injured in suspicious house fire
According to the owner of Amazon Storage, 50 units were heavily damaged or destroyed by an...
Storage unit owner, renters react to early morning fire
Multiple departments responded to an early morning fire at Amazon Storage in Carterville,...
Fire Marshal investigating fire at large storage unit facility in Carterville, Ill.

Latest News

A child is getting candy in their pumpkin bucket on Halloween.
Cape Girardeau Police offer safety tips for trick or treaters
Crews are transforming half of the tennis courts near Arena Park into pickleball courts.
Cape Girardeau tennis courts to be turned into pickleball courts
Happy Halloween! (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Heartland Halloween events 2021
A new Pickleball Court is opening at Cape Girardeau park.
New Pickleball Courts in Cape Girardeau park