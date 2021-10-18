Purple flags, lights seen around Cape Girardeau Co. for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - You may notice purple flags and lights around the county in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Both the Cape Girardeau and Jackson Police Departments, as well as the sheriff’s office, participated.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department posted there were 475 flags total outside the department. Each flag represents a client served by the Safe House of Southeast Missouri in 2020.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month

The Jackson Police Department placed two purple banners outside.

The sheriff’s office building is lit up purple for the month.

