Police investigating Paducah pharmacy burglary

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a pharmacy burglary.

According to police, at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 17, they responded to Davis Drugs Pharmacy on Lone Oak Road for a burglary alarm.

When they arrived on scene, they learned the business’ front door had been broken.

The business owner reviewed video and found three people entered the business and left with a large amount of prescription medications.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

