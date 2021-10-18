Heartland Votes
Paducah mayor cancels COVID-19 state of emergency

The cancellation of Paducah's state of emergency went into effect on Monday.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Mayor George Bray announced the state of emergency declared on August 10 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in McCracken County has come to end.

The cancellations goes into effect on Monday, October 18.

Bray said the city is ending the declaration because the number of positive COVID-19 cases have declined and the county is no longer in the red zone.

With the ending of the declaration, the general public and city employees will no longer need to wear a face covering in city office buildings, including City Hall, Parks & Recreation Department, Police Department, Public Works and fire stations.

