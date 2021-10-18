Multiple injured in 4-vehicle crash on I-57 southbound in Jefferson Co., Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 57 on Sunday, October 17.

According to Illinois State Police, it happened around 1:57 p.m. at mile post 102.

The preliminary investigation showed a 2011 silver GMC Yukon was going northbound on I-57. A 2019 green Ford transit van, a 2009 black Honda Pilot and a 2010 white Dodge Ram were behind it.

Northbound traffic was slowed due to an approaching construction zone with lane reduction.

Troopers say the drivers of the Honda Pilot, Ford transit van and GMC Yukon reduced their speed; however, the driver of the Dodge Ram did not and hit the rear of the Honda Pilot.

The Honda was pushed into the van, which was then pushed into the Yukon.

According to ISP, the Honda Pilot left the east side of the road, hit a guardrail face and overturned.

The Dodge Ram left the west side of the road and hit a bridge support pillar.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, Jeffery A. Pannell, 32, of De Queen, Ark., was taken to an area hospital with injuries. He was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Troopers say the driver of the Honda Pilot, 29-year-old man from Kankakee, Ill., and his four passengers were taken to an area hospital with injuries. Of the four passengers, three were children ages 2-9 years old.

The driver of the transit van, a 57-year-old man from Kinmundy, Ill. was reportedly not injured.

A 57-year-old woman from Valparaiso, Ind. who was driving the GMC Yukon, and her three passengers ages 8-14 years old, were also reportedly not injured.

