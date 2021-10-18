Iron Co. jailer fired after inmate walked out of booking room

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A jailer was fired after an inmate walked out of the booking room.

According to Sheriff Jeff Burkett in a release, Riley J. Sherrill escaped from the Iron County Jail around 12:27 a.m. on Thursday, October 14.

Once notified of the escape, the sheriff’s office notified multiple other agencies.

Sheriff Burkett said Sherrill was spotted by Iron County deputies walking southbound on train tracks near the Glover Junction of Highway 21 and 49. Sherrill ran into the nearby wooded area where Missouri State Troopers arrested him.

An investigation revealed that an on-duty jailer at the time failed to follow standard procedures and did not supervise Sherrill while he was out of his cell.

The sheriff said Sherrill was brought out of his cell for fingerprinting. He walked to the side door of the booking room, unlocked the door and walked out.

