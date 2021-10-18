Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ill. Gov. Pritzker pushes back vaccine deadline for certain state workers

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has delayed the COVID-19 vaccination deadline for some state employees.

This decision comes as the Governor’s Office negotiates with labor unions representing some of those workers.

This includes employees of state veterans’ homes, prisons and other congregate facilities.

The original deadline was slated for October 4.

However, the new deadline to be fully vaccinated is now set for November 30.

Officials say the delay will let unions communicate with members and give them time to get their shots.

Administration officials say they are working diligently to reach an agreement with those unions.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, Morning October 17, a house on Giboney Ave was on fire.
Cape Girardeau fire dept. responds to fire at home where man killed last month
From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
3 charged in connection with woman’s murder after human remains found in Bollinger Co.
On Sunday morning, October 17, a house was caught on fire at 50 Centennial Dr.
House Fire in Cape Girardeau
On Sunday morning, October 17, multiple storage units caught on fire.
Multiple storage units caught on fire in Carterville, Ill.
In this Aug. 11, 1994, file photo, Eric Smith is shown in Steuben County Court in Bath, N.Y.,...
Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Ill. Gov. Pritzker pushes back vaccine deadline for certain state workers
Ill. Gov. Pritzker pushes back vaccine deadline for certain state workers
Thousands of people attended the Fort Massac Encampment in Metropolis, Illinois this weekend.
Fort Massac Encampment Metropolis
One of those fires destroyed storage units at a storage facility in Carterville.
Storage spaces catch fire in the Heartland