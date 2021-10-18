Heartland Votes
IDOT looking for public comment on proposed extension of Herrin Rd.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on the proposed expansion of Herrin Road.

Instead of a public meeting, the department launched a website where the public may learn more about the project and leave their comments from October 18 through November 1.

The project plans include two alignment alternatives to extend Herrin Road from the existing roundabouts at Cambria Road to the proposed roundabout being developed by others as part of the Reed Station Road improvement in Jackson and Williamson Counties near Walker’s Bluff.

In September, the Illinois Gaming Board approved a license for Walker’s Bluff Resort to build a casino, and that will mean a lot of extra traffic.

IDOT’s proposal would connect Herrin Road and Reed Station to offer an alternative route directly from Interstate 57 to Walker’s Bluff and beyond.

According to IDOT, the proposed road will be like the existing Herrin Road with one lane in each direction and asphalt shoulders.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is looking for public comment on the proposed extension of Herrin Road.(Ill. Dept. of Transportation)

Physical copies of the project materials will be available at the IDOT District 9 office from Oct. 18 through the end of the day on Nov. 1. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. It’s located at 2801 W. Murphysboro Road in Carbondale.

All comments received by Nov. 15 will become part of the official public meeting record.

You can also submit written comments by mail to: Illinois Department of Transportation, P.O. Box 100, Carbondale, IL 62903, Attn: Keith Roberts, IDOT Acting Region 5 Engineer.

