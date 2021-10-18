Heartland storage units catch fire

Heartland Votes
It was a busy day for firefighters in the Heartland this Sunday. Three early morning fires broke out, two in Missouri and one in Williamson County, Illinois, where multiple storage units caught fire.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It was a busy day for firefighters in the Heartland this Sunday. Three early morning fires broke out, two in Missouri and one in Williamson County, Illinois, where multiple storage units caught fire.

“There was a fire at one point almost 400 feet long,” owner Wesley Lehman said.

A fire destroyed parts of Amazon storage in Carterville, early Sunday morning.

Lehman said the fire did more damage than he imagined.

“It’s about 650 units altogether about 50 units that are really damaged or destroyed,” Lehman said.

Hey said he’s done what he can to ensure the safety of his tenants and their belongings. However, that all went up in flames overnight.

“I do nightly security checks, I have cameras, all kinds of things to protect people’s property and then the thing I didn’t protect them from is the thing that happens,” Lehman said.

Lehman explained there is not much he can do financially for his tenants. If they don’t have insurance for big items like this car they can lose out on a lot of money.

“I almost fell of my couch,” Janet Voss, a tenant said.

Her unit only has smoke damage. She said her family is lucky the fire didn’t spread just couple units down.

“There’s a ton of wood in here. If this would have started this would have been a really good fire,” Voss said.

Shay Miller’s unit was completely blocked by debris. However, he said she can live with that.

“It’s kind of surreal just seeing somebody’s stuff completely devastated and mine is fine,” Miller said.

Lehman said he not sure what future plans are in rebuilding. His biggest concern is his tenants’ belongings.

The Carterville Fire Department said the State Fire Marshall was present at the scene. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

