Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Gen. Colin Powell

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state offices be lowered to half-staff in honor of General Colin Powell.

The flags will be lowered until sunset on Friday, October 22.

Gen. Powell died on Monday, Oct. 18 at the age of 84 from COVID-19 complications.

He served as chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff from 1989 to 1993. He was U.S. Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005.

