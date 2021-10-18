Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear to host Team Kentucky update at 3pm

Governor Andy Beshear will host a Team Kentucky update on Monday, October 18.
Governor Andy Beshear will host a Team Kentucky update on Monday, October 18.(WBKO)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will host a Team Kentucky update on Monday, October 18.

The briefing will be at the Kentucky State Capitol at 3 p.m.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of Oct. 15, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,008 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 additional deaths.

The current positivity rate is 8 percent.

The department reported a total of 1,273 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Of those, 373 were in the ICU and 239 were on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, Morning October 17, a house on Giboney Ave was on fire.
Crews respond to fire at Cape Girardeau home where man was killed last month
From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
3 charged in connection with woman’s murder after human remains found in Bollinger Co.
Initially, firefighters were called at 4:42 a.m. to a garage fire at 50 Centennial Drive. When...
1 injured in suspicious house fire
Multiple departments responded to an early morning fire at Amazon Storage in Carterville,...
Fire Marshal investigating fire at large storage unit facility in Carterville, Ill.
According to the owner of Amazon Storage, 50 units were heavily damaged or destroyed by an...
Storage unit owner, renters react to early morning fire

Latest News

KYNECT health insurance exchange is back up and running in Kentucky.
KYNECT health insurance exchange back up and running in Ky.
The cancellation of Paducah's state of emergency went into effect on Monday.
Paducah mayor cancels COVID-19 state of emergency
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 11 new COVID-19 cases
The Perry County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, October 18.
20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.