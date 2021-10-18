Gov. Beshear to host Team Kentucky update at 3pm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will host a Team Kentucky update on Monday, October 18.

The briefing will be at the Kentucky State Capitol at 3 p.m.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of Oct. 15, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,008 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 additional deaths.

The current positivity rate is 8 percent.

The department reported a total of 1,273 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Of those, 373 were in the ICU and 239 were on a ventilator.

