First Alert: Foggy, cool morning; sunny fall afternoon

Light, patchy fog is possible this morning.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Isolated patchy to dense fog is possible across the Heartland this morning.

In addition to fog, there is a frost advisory through 9 a.m. for portions of western Tennessee.

Wake-up temperatures will be cool in the lower 40s, with a few isolated upper 30s.

Skies will be sunny this afternoon.

Highs will reach the lower 70s.

Light clouds move in tonight with lows dipping into the low to mid 40s.

Most of the week will stay mainly calm.

Wednesday looks to be the only day this week that will have some activity. A frontal system off to the west could bring a few isolated showers or storms during the afternoon.

Cooler afternoon temps arrive by the end of the week and into the start of next weekend.

There will also be a few more chances for rain by the end of the weekend and into early next week.

