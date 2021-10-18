Deputies: Iowa woman traveled to Paducah to meet underage boy for sex

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies say an Iowa woman traveled to Paducah to meet an underage boy for sex.

Brisen Brodigan, 20, of Dysart, Iowa, was charged with promoting a minor, under 16, in a sex performance.

According to McCracken County deputies, Brodigan had been having an ongoing online relationship with the juvenile. They were told the online relationship was sexual in nature and that Brodigan was traveling 7.5 hours to Paducah to meet him.

At around 3 p.m. on Friday, October 18, Brodigan arrived in Paducah and was arrested by detectives.

Detectives found evidence of Brodigan’s online sexual relationship and learned she was planning to have physical contact with the juvenile, who is under the age of 16.

She was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

