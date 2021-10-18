Heartland Votes
Cool Morning With Iso. Fog

Wonderful Afternoon Today...
Beautiful day in Marquand, Mo.
Beautiful day in Marquand, Mo.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:17 AM CDT
Locally patchy to dense fog is possible this morning across the Heartland. In addition, there is a frost advisory through 9AM for portions of western Tennessee. Temperatures will mainly be in the lower 40s with a few isolated upper 30s starting off the day. Sunny skies through the afternoon with comfortable high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Light clouds move in tonight with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. The weather looks to mainly stay calm this week with the exception on Wednesday. A frontal system off to our west could bring a few isolated showers or storms during the afternoon.

Cooler temps in the mid 60s arrive once again by the end of the week into the start of the weekend. A few more chances of rain will end the weekend into early next week.

-Lisa

