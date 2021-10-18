Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau tennis courts to be turned into pickleball courts

Crews are transforming half of the tennis courts near Arena Park into pickleball courts.
Crews are transforming half of the tennis courts near Arena Park into pickleball courts.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A tennis court in Cape Girardeau is undergoing a big change.

Crews are transforming half of the tennis courts near Arena Park into pickleball courts.

These will be the first outdoor pickleball courts the city has set up.

Brock Davis is the divisional manager for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

He talked to us about the growing popularity of the sport.

Officials said the courts are renovated every seven years, and this year they decided to make the change.

The new pickleball courts are expected to be finished in November.

