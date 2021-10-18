Cape Girardeau Police offer safety tips for trick or treaters

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is offering up some tips for trick-or-treaters.

We talked with Sergeant Joey Hann who says they anticipate a lot of people out and about this Halloween and safety should be the upmost importance.

He says it all starts at home with making sure you are properly prepared for a night out on the streets.

“This time of year, unfortunately, it gets dark a lot earlier, so motorists are adjusting to that,” Cape Girardeau Police Sergeant Joey Hann said. “So everyone should be aware that they may not be seen by the motorists. Although they can see the headlights, they may not be able to see a child, especially if they’re small and they’re in a dark costume.”

Tips include making sure you have a reflective material on your costume or is bright as long as it can be seen by traffic.

Also making sure if your child is wearing a Halloween mask, that they can breathe and see properly.

Other tips include wearing a fire resistant costume due to a lot of candles out for the holiday, walking together in a group, sticking to sidewalks and obeying traffic laws.

“We encourage everyone, parents to make sure you check their candy as soon as they get home,” Hann said. “Really what we suggest is you only allow your children to ingest candy that is in a secure wrapper, completely sealed still, that was purchased at the store as opposed to something that was homemade or wrapped or anything that you’re not familiar with where they came from specifically.”

