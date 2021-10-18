Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau Police offer safety tips for trick or treaters

A child is getting candy in their pumpkin bucket on Halloween.
A child is getting candy in their pumpkin bucket on Halloween.(Photo source; KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is offering up some tips for trick-or-treaters.

We talked with Sergeant Joey Hann who says they anticipate a lot of people out and about this Halloween and safety should be the upmost importance.

He says it all starts at home with making sure you are properly prepared for a night out on the streets.

“This time of year, unfortunately, it gets dark a lot earlier, so motorists are adjusting to that,” Cape Girardeau Police Sergeant Joey Hann said. “So everyone should be aware that they may not be seen by the motorists. Although they can see the headlights, they may not be able to see a child, especially if they’re small and they’re in a dark costume.”

Tips include making sure you have a reflective material on your costume or is bright as long as it can be seen by traffic.

Also making sure if your child is wearing a Halloween mask, that they can breathe and see properly.

Other tips include wearing a fire resistant costume due to a lot of candles out for the holiday, walking together in a group, sticking to sidewalks and obeying traffic laws.

“We encourage everyone, parents to make sure you check their candy as soon as they get home,” Hann said. “Really what we suggest is you only allow your children to ingest candy that is in a secure wrapper, completely sealed still, that was purchased at the store as opposed to something that was homemade or wrapped or anything that you’re not familiar with where they came from specifically.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, Morning October 17, a house on Giboney Ave was on fire.
Crews respond to fire at Cape Girardeau home where man was killed last month
From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
3 charged in connection with woman’s murder after human remains found in Bollinger Co.
Initially, firefighters were called at 4:42 a.m. to a garage fire at 50 Centennial Drive. When...
1 injured in suspicious house fire
According to the owner of Amazon Storage, 50 units were heavily damaged or destroyed by an...
Storage unit owner, renters react to early morning fire
Multiple departments responded to an early morning fire at Amazon Storage in Carterville,...
Fire Marshal investigating fire at large storage unit facility in Carterville, Ill.

Latest News

Poplar Bluff defeated Notre Dame in the Class 5 District 1 Championship Game.
Poplar Bluff defeats Notre Dame in championship softball game
Crews are transforming half of the tennis courts near Arena Park into pickleball courts.
Cape Girardeau tennis courts to be turned into pickleball courts
A jailer was fired after an inmate walked out of the booking room.
Iron Co. jailer fired after inmate walked out of booking room
Happy Halloween! (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Heartland Halloween events 2021