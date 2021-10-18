Another chilly night ahead

Heartland Votes
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT
Tonight will be another calm, cool night. Temperatures may not be quite as cold as the past couple of mornings, but lows will still dip into the lower 40s in many areas. There will be some passing clouds through the day on Tuesday, but no rain expected. Highs on Tuesday will be similar to what we saw on Monday, in the lower 70s. Breezy conditions return Wednesday ahead of our next system. That will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Heartland Wednesday evening and overnight. Behind the system highs will slip back into the 60s in many places by the end of the week.

