20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, October 18.
The newly reported cases are:
- 0-12 years - 0
- 13-17 years- 0
- 18-64 years - 19
- 65 and up - 1
A summary of the cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 50
- Released from isolation - 4,387
- Deaths - 73
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, October 20.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
