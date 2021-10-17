Thousands enjoy the Fort Massac Encampment in Metropolis

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Thousands came out for the Fort Massac Encampment in Metropolis, Illinois this weekend.

The ever popular festival has provided folks an experience to what life was like at Fort Massac during the 18th and 19th centuries.

People we talked with say they remember coming to the encampment years ago when they were younger.

“It was always a part of my childhood coming here. Like once a year, my family would always do it together,” Dalton Reynolds said. “My family isn’t as close anymore so it’s kind of nice to come here and just relive everything, re-experience what I experienced with them, think about it with them, all that good stuff.”

Folks also said this is a big event that brings in a lot of people and a lot of revenue for businesses at the encampment as well as the surrounding area.

“For the hotels, the restaurants, the casino, there’s a lot of people that when they’re not doing this at night, that’s what they’re doing. And the public as well,” Marissa Mann said.

“This is the biggest I’ve ever seen this event and I’ve been coming here since I was like two right,” Maggie Pugh said. “So it’s really important to me to see my city that I’m from is like growing. Even though I don’t live here anymore, it’s super important to see that all these people are still coming, even if it’s just for this event, they’ll come back for other events we have here.”

The fort served as a frontier outpost for people from France, Britain and the early years of the U.S. from 1757 to 1814.

