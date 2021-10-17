Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Thousands enjoy the Fort Massac Encampment in Metropolis

A young girl makes a candlestick at the Fort Massac Encampment in Metropolis on Sunday.
A young girl makes a candlestick at the Fort Massac Encampment in Metropolis on Sunday.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Thousands came out for the Fort Massac Encampment in Metropolis, Illinois this weekend.

The ever popular festival has provided folks an experience to what life was like at Fort Massac during the 18th and 19th centuries.

People we talked with say they remember coming to the encampment years ago when they were younger.

“It was always a part of my childhood coming here. Like once a year, my family would always do it together,” Dalton Reynolds said. “My family isn’t as close anymore so it’s kind of nice to come here and just relive everything, re-experience what I experienced with them, think about it with them, all that good stuff.”

Folks also said this is a big event that brings in a lot of people and a lot of revenue for businesses at the encampment as well as the surrounding area.

“For the hotels, the restaurants, the casino, there’s a lot of people that when they’re not doing this at night, that’s what they’re doing. And the public as well,” Marissa Mann said.

“This is the biggest I’ve ever seen this event and I’ve been coming here since I was like two right,” Maggie Pugh said. “So it’s really important to me to see my city that I’m from is like growing. Even though I don’t live here anymore, it’s super important to see that all these people are still coming, even if it’s just for this event, they’ll come back for other events we have here.”

The fort served as a frontier outpost for people from France, Britain and the early years of the U.S. from 1757 to 1814.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
3 charged in connection with woman’s murder after human remains found in Bollinger Co.
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
On Sunday, Morning October 17, a house on Giboney Ave was on fire.
Cape Girardeau fire dept. responds to fire at home where man killed
On Sunday morning, October 17, a house was caught on fire at 50 Centennial Dr.
House Fire in Cape Girardeau
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
On Sunday morning, October 17, a house was caught on fire at 50 Centennial Dr.
House Fire in Cape Girardeau
On Sunday, Morning October 17, a house on Giboney Ave was on fire.
Cape Girardeau fire dept. responds to fire at home where man killed