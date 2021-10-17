Heartland Votes
The pleasant weather continues

By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying lots of sunshine and pleasant weather for this afternoon. Winds will be much lighter than what we saw yesterday across the Heartland. Highs will reach the lower 70s.

For this evening we will see clear skies and light winds. This will allow for temperatures to drop rapidly after sunset. Readings will be in the upper 40s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 40s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant once again. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s.

