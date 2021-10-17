Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Multiple storage units caught on fire in Carterville, Ill.

On Sunday morning, October 17, multiple storage units caught on fire.
On Sunday morning, October 17, multiple storage units caught on fire.(KFVS)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Carterville fire department, Herrin fire department and Williamson County Fire protection district responded on Sunday morning, October 17, to a large storage facility that had multiple storage units caught on fire.

The storage facility is located off of route 13 on pinoak drive.

According to eyewitnesses an arson investigator, the state fire marshal and tanker trucks are on the scene.

Eyewitnesses also said they are looking at the fire as suspicious.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
3 charged in connection with woman’s murder after human remains found in Bollinger Co.
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
Heartland Football Friday on Oct. 15.
Heartland Football Friday 10/15
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee until 8 p.m.
First Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch issued through this evening

Latest News

On Saturday, October 16, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 28 new...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 28 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional deaths
All Southern Seven Counties are in the orange warning zone.
23 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Southern 7 Health Dept.
From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
3 charged in connection with woman’s murder after human remains found in Bollinger Co.
SIU 2021 Homecoming Preview
SIU 2021 Homecoming Preview