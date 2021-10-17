Multiple storage units caught on fire in Carterville, Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Carterville fire department, Herrin fire department and Williamson County Fire protection district responded on Sunday morning, October 17, to a large storage facility that had multiple storage units caught on fire.

The storage facility is located off of route 13 on pinoak drive.

According to eyewitnesses an arson investigator, the state fire marshal and tanker trucks are on the scene.

Eyewitnesses also said they are looking at the fire as suspicious.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.