Haunted hall of horror returns to Arena Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Haunted Hall of Horror returned to Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, this weekend after breaking record numbers last year.

“It’s the biggest event that we do as a department,” Kade Horrell, Assistant Recreation Division Manager for the City of Cape Girardeau said.

He said preparation and planning for the Haunted Hall of Horror begins months in advance. The vison comes to light weeks before its debut.

“We really started probably in September, really getting everything going and then and hit it hard in the last 2 weeks,” Horrell said.

Horrell said due to issues with their part-time time and full-time staffing, they have less folks working the haunted house this year.

However, he said the show still goes on. He expects to see the same number of guests as last year.

“We bring in around $40,000. Now of course that’s prior to all the expenses come out,” Horrell said.

Folks at the door, said they look forward to the haunted house every year.

“We just came back from Chicago at the 6 flags and their haunted house, and I’m excited to see this one,” Lyric Nabors said

Nabors and her boyfriend Anthony Szulczynski said travel to different haunted houses in multiple cities during this time of year. The Haunted Hall of Horror is a part of that list.

“It’s actually one of my favorite things to do during the Halloween time. We go to haunted houses pretty much all the time whether it’s in St. Louis or Chicago or wherever we’re able to get it,” Szulczynski said.

Horrell said their top priority is remain safe. If you don’t want to finish the tour you can let someone in a scary suit know, they will escort you out

There is no age limit to get. However, Horrell said if you have any kids, you worry won’t make it through, he suggests to leave them at home.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.