First Alert: sunny with highs in the lower 70s

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some areas dipped into the 30s this morning, but lots of sunshine will help warm us up this afternoon.

Highs will be a touch warmer than what we saw on Saturday.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs will be in the lower 70s with much lighter winds.

The nice weather will stick around for the first part of your workweek.

Lows tonight will drop back into the lower 40s in many areas.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and mainly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

A front will push into the area by late Wednesday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms back to the Heartland.

