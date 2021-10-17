Cape Girardeau church holds Pink Up For Cancer Walk event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Living Branch Ministries of Cape Girardeau held a Pink Up for Cancer walk on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

Members of the church and guests walked around the pond at Capaha Park to recognize those who had dealt with breast cancer.

We talked with people who said it’s important to get check ups and raise awareness for this cause.

“Everybody should know that getting a breast cancer check is important and we need to just keep it within our community,” Torsha Sparks said. “So the more you get awareness out there, the more tests and screens can be done.”

“Let everyone know the ins and outs and some of the signs that could be going on in a woman’s body to let them know they may have breast cancer,” Stafford Moore said. “To raise awareness about it and get that information out for folks so they can protect themselves.”

They had a special guest speaker that survived breast cancer joined by other survivors as well.

They also had vendors, food trucks and information on mammograms on hand.

