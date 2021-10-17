Heartland Votes
Bald Knob Cross of Peace looking to expand with water well

Hundreds came out to the Bald Knob Cross of Peace for the 3rd annual Fall Colors at the Cross...
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - Bald Knob Cross of Peace hosted their 3rd annual Fall Colors at the Cross today.

This event provided an opportunity for folks to gather at one of the world’s largest cross while looking for donations for a water well.

They look to expand the grounds there with installing a water well as they currently haul water to fill cisterns when they need to use any water on site.

“So in order to expand, in order to put more gardens in, walkways, maybe even cabins in the future or a chapel, we have got to have a sustainable water source and that comes through a well here,” Bald Knob Cross Director of Peace Director Jeffrey Isbell said.

Isbell said the cross is a tourist attraction and brings in revenue to nearby businesses. This water well will help sustain or grow tourists.

“Everybody comes to the cross for various reasons, whether it’s for spiritual reasons or the saw in a tourism magazine,” Isbell said. “But a lot of our Alto Pass businesses and surrounding areas, depend upon the Bald Knob Cross to bring in those bed taxes for local governments or state. So we are an economic generator here.”

The total project cost is an estimated $75,000 with more than $25,000 already committed to the water well project.

If you would like to donate, you can text CROSS to 24365 or go to their website here.

