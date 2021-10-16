“Test to stay” COVID-19 guidance for Cape Girardeau public schools

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Masks are now optional for students and staff at the Cape Girardeau School District. The district is also adopting new state guidelines in hopes of keeping more students in the classroom.

“Hopefully this will get us through the school year,” Kyle McDonald, President for Cape Girardeau Board of Education said.

In addition to the school’s new mask-optional policy, students exposed to the coronavirus can now attend school while either fully masked or by getting tested up to 3 times in the first week of exposure.

“This is probably the best option that we have to keep the most students in school without having to quarantine them for a long period of time,” McDonald said.

The new policy calls for students and staff to wear a mask for 14 days if they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus, However, those who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask if they undergo COVID-19 testing.

Unvaccinated students can participate in extracurricular activities without a mask if they present 3 negative COVID tests in the first 7 days after exposure.

“We are in the process of having testing for individuals throughout all of our buildings that will be able to administer the nasal swab,” McDonald said.

Cape parent Traveon Dennis has a daughter in the 1st grade. he supports the change.

“You can’t really make people wear it the correct ay all the time, sometimes people wear it right sometimes people don’t. When you’re dealing with kids, they are touchy, touchy,” Dennis said.

McDonald said despite the change the school district still highly recommends masks.

“If students are parents of students don’t want them to where masks for whatever reason they’re not required to unless they come into close contract with someone that is positive,” McDonald said.

McDonald said they school district will receive tests from the state. For more information you can check https://docs.google.com/document/d/1TKNb9tg92AkhAern7aMri9782rsCJPBK9B7e0mhyoCo/edit or the Cape Girardeau Public Schools website.

