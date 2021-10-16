Murray State beats Southeast 32-31

(KFVS) - The Murray State Football team defeated SEMO 32-31 Saturday at Houck Stadium.

Racers Kicker Aaron Baum won it as time expired on a 35-yard field goal.

SEMO led the game 31-16 heading into the 4th quarter before Murray State rallied for the win.

This game will not count in the OVC standings due to the teams playing again this season at Murray State on Saturday November 13th.

