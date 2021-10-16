Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Murray State beats Southeast 32-31

SEMO led the game 31-16 heading into the 4th quarter before Murray State rallied for the win.
SEMO led the game 31-16 heading into the 4th quarter before Murray State rallied for the win.(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The Murray State Football team defeated SEMO 32-31 Saturday at Houck Stadium.

Racers Kicker Aaron Baum won it as time expired on a 35-yard field goal.

SEMO led the game 31-16 heading into the 4th quarter before Murray State rallied for the win.

This game will not count in the OVC standings due to the teams playing again this season at Murray State on Saturday November 13th.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
3 charged in connection with woman’s murder after human remains found in Bollinger Co.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee until 8 p.m.
First Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch issued through this evening
Heartland Football Friday on Oct. 15.
Heartland Football Friday 10/15
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
On Saturday, October 16, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 28 new...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 28 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional deaths
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Jonathan Overton walked away from his...
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing person
Masks are now optional for students and staff at the Cape Girardeau School District. The...
“Test to stay” COVID-19 guidance for Cape Girardeau public schools