McCracken County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing person

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance finding a missing juvenile.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Jonathan Overton walked away from his residence on Oct. 14 at around 5:30 p.m.

He was last seen in a white baseball hat, a white cutoff shirt and black shorts with cartoon figures.

He was also wearing socks, flipflops, and had a fanny pack and silver necklace.

He is around 6′2′' and weighs 230 lbs.

