Heartland Votes
Advertisement

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing person

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Jonathan Overton walked away from his...
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Jonathan Overton walked away from his residence on Oct. 14 at around 5:30 p.m.(McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance finding a missing juvenile.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Jonathan Overton walked away from his residence on Oct. 14 at around 5:30 p.m.

He was last seen in a white baseball hat, a white cutoff shirt and black shorts with cartoon figures.

He was also wearing socks, flipflops, and had a fanny pack and silver necklace.

He is around 6′2′' and weighs 230 lbs.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
3 charged in connection with woman’s murder after human remains found in Bollinger Co.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee until 8 p.m.
First Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch issued through this evening
The new hours will go into effect November 10.
East Cape Girardeau Board of Trustees votes to close businesses with liquor licenses earlier
The St. Louis Cardinals have let Mike Shildt go.
Shildt out as Cardinals manager due to a ‘philosophical difference’
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert

Latest News

Masks are now optional for students and staff at the Cape Girardeau School District. The...
“Test to stay” COVID-19 guidance for Cape Girardeau public schools
Three people charged in Bollinger County death investigation
Three people charged in Bollinger County death investigation
The Pope County Ambulance Service will stop serving that region starting Sunday.
Pope County ambulance service to end Sunday
Masks are now optional for students and staff at the Cape Girardeau School District.
'Test to Stay' for Cape Public Schools