Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Chilly night ahead for the Heartland.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday Evening Heartland. We saw a lot of sunshine and breezy conditions across the Heartland today. Our winds are beginning to relax and with clear skies, this will allow temperatures to fall rapidly this evening. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunday will start off with some patchy frost early in our protected valleys but it does not look a like a big impact. To be safe, you may want to bring in your tender vegetation before going to bed. By the afternoon we will see sunny skies and light winds. Highs will reach the lower 70s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
3 charged in connection with woman’s murder after human remains found in Bollinger Co.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee until 8 p.m.
First Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch issued through this evening
Heartland Football Friday on Oct. 15.
Heartland Football Friday 10/15
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A beautiful weekend ahead, although it will be breezy this afternoon
Watch First Alert Weather at 6 a.m. 10/16.
First Alert Weather at 6 a.m. 10/16
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 10/15/21
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 10/15/21
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 10/15/21
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 10/15/21