Chilly night ahead for the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday Evening Heartland. We saw a lot of sunshine and breezy conditions across the Heartland today. Our winds are beginning to relax and with clear skies, this will allow temperatures to fall rapidly this evening. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunday will start off with some patchy frost early in our protected valleys but it does not look a like a big impact. To be safe, you may want to bring in your tender vegetation before going to bed. By the afternoon we will see sunny skies and light winds. Highs will reach the lower 70s.

