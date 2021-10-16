Heartland Votes
A beautiful weekend ahead, although it will be breezy this afternoon

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Temperatures on this Saturday morning are 20+ degrees cooler than 24 hours ago. The cooler air is here to stay all day. Even with full sunshine today, high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Winds will pick up by the afternoon, gusts could climb above 25mph at times. The winds will die down tonight and temperatures will be even cooler by Sunday morning. Low tonight will drop into the lower 40s in most areas, with a few 30s possible in low lying areas. Highs on Sunday will be a little warmer, with most areas in the lower 70s. Our next chance of rain will hold off until late Wednesday into Thursday.

